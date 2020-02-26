Oasis Founder Drops Bid To Revive Kirkland, Littler Suit

Law360, Chicago (February 26, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- A founder of litigation funder Oasis Financial has withdrawn a bid to revive a lawsuit claiming Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Littler Mendelson PC steered Oasis' private equity sale using fraudulent transaction documents, while improperly keeping its minority co-owners out of the loop until the sale was final. Gary Chodes didn't give a reason for dropping the litigation, which was thrown out in December after his attorney missed an initial status hearing. Chodes had asked a Cook County Circuit Court to vacate the dismissal of the lawsuit, but pulled that motion, which was set for a hearing Wednesday. James P. Madigan, who represents...

