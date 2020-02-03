Mexican Tomatoes To Undergo Tougher Border Inspections

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be implementing tougher inspections of fresh tomatoes at the Mexican border starting in March as part of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s deal with Mexican growers to suspend its anti-dumping investigation into the produce imports. The growers signed the suspension agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce in September, ending an anti-dumping investigation that stretches back more than two decades, according to a Federal Register notice to be published Tuesday. “All fresh tomatoes from Mexico, with the exception of tomatoes on the vine, specialty tomatoes, and grape tomatoes in retail packages of 2 pounds or less,...

