Copper Co. Fights Pakistan Bid To End $6B Mining Award Spat

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- An Australian copper company asked a D.C. federal judge Friday to reject Pakistan's bid to pause the company's effort to enforce a $6 billion arbitral award in a dispute over a rejected mining project. Tethyan Copper Co. Pty. Ltd. said Pakistan's motion effectively asks the court to disregard an upcoming decision by an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes committee on the country's request to annul the award outright and would cut down its chances of receiving the award. "Pakistan's odds are long, and in all likelihood, its annulment proceedings only postpone the inevitable," the company said, arguing that few...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS