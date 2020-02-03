Perkins Coie Eclipses Jones Day In 2020 Election Earnings

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- The upcoming presidential election was a cash cow for BigLaw firms in 2019, as the candidates spent around $15 million combined on legal fees, and Perkins Coie pulling in more than any other firm by year-end for its work representing 11 Democratic hopefuls, government filings show. Presidential candidate spending on law firms has grown at a stunning rate over the past decade, driven in large part by massive legal bills racked up by President Donald Trump, Federal Election Commission filings aggregated by Law360 show. As of Friday’s FEC filing deadline for 2019’s fourth quarter, Trump had spent $6.68 million on legal...

