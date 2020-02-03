Workplace Medical Pot Protections At Stake In NJ High Court

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- A New Jersey Supreme Court argument set for Tuesday could strengthen workplace protections for medical marijuana users as the justices consider if a fired funeral director's claims stand under a decades-old employment protection statute after they failed under the Garden State's cannabis law. The high court will likely affirm funeral director Justin Wild's victory against Carriage Holdings Inc. given the recent addition of an employee protection provision under the Compassionate Use Medical Marijuana Act, attorneys said, but the justices still might wrestle with if and how the state's Law Against Discrimination also protects this relatively new class. Carriage is appealing the Appellate Division's...

