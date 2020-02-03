NY Officials Hit With Challenge To Reproductive Rights Law

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- An anti-abortion line of pregnancy centers has hit a group of New York state officials with a federal lawsuit challenging a state law banning employers from discriminating against their workers based on their reproductive health decisions. The Evergreen Association, a nonprofit that runs the Expectant Mother Care and EMC Frontline pregnancy centers, and its founder and President Christopher Slattery filed a complaint in New York federal court on Friday against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James and Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon over the state’s “Boss Bill.” The law, passed last year, bars employers from making any employment decision...

