NLRB Judge Says Ambulance Co. Can't Bar Union Buttons

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- An ambulance company illegally forced emergency medical service workers to remove buttons that conveyed pro-union messages, a National Labor Relations Board judge has held. NLRB Administrative Law Judge Dickie Montemayor ruled Friday that American Medical Response of Southern California violated the National Labor Relations Act when it adopted a policy that effectively barred EMS personnel from wearing certain types of union buttons and ordered a handful of workers to take off buttons they had been wearing. The judge found in part that American Medical's policy interfered with the workers' right under Section 7 of the NLRA to engage in concerted actions to...

