Big Horn Took A Free Ride On Red Bull TM, Judge Says

Law360, London (February 3, 2020, 6:27 PM GMT) -- A British company that sold an energy drink with a double-ram design on its can mimicking Red Bull’s charging bull logo infringed the Austrian beverage giant’s trademarks, a London court determined. Kelyn Bacon QC of Brick Court Chambers, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, said in her Thursday ruling that the designs used by Big Horn UK Ltd. would likely cause the average consumer to connect its product to the Red Bull trademarks. As a result, Big Horns' designs are taking “an unfair advantage” of the distinctive character and reputation of Red Bull's trademarks, she said. “It is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS