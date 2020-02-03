Sanders, AOC Bill Proposes Nationwide Fracking Ban By 2025

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- Leading progressive Democrats have introduced what they say is Congress' first-ever proposal to ban fracking across the United States, with immediate limits ramping up to total prohibition by 2025. The Fracking Ban Act was introduced Friday by Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent among the top Democratic presidential contenders, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the first-term New York liberal with a focus on climate change. Although unlikely to become law this year, with Republicans controlling the Senate and the White House, the measure may forecast how a progressive Democratic administration would approach energy policy. "If we are serious about clean air and...

