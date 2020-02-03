Feds Defend Authority To Speed Up More Deportations

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- The Trump administration asked the D.C. Circuit on Friday for permission to implement a policy that would allow the government to deport more people faster, saying that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has full discretion over such immigration decisions. The government told the appellate court that the D.C. federal judge who barred DHS from enforcing the contested policy — which would vastly expand the categories of immigrants who can be deported without a full immigration court hearing — lacked the authority to do so. The Immigration and Nationality Act tightly limits when federal courts can review deportation orders, and DHS'...

