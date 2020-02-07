Coal Investors Battle Asset Manager's $112M Loan Fight

Law360, London (February 7, 2020, 5:03 PM GMT) -- Investors in an Australian coal mine have hit back at an asset manager’s $112 million lawsuit over their failed financing arrangement, saying they were allowed to run with a better offer from a different lender. Kestrel Coal Midco filed a defense with the High Court in London on Jan. 30 denying that it owes Quartz Assets LLC damages for arranging as much as $400 million in financing to buy the assets of a major Australian mining company. Lawyers for Kestrel, a corporate vehicle created by a group of investors to snatch up the assets, told the High Court that it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS