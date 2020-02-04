Pub Owner's £2M Fire Insurance Suit Stayed Until April

Law360, London (February 4, 2020, 4:35 PM GMT) -- A multimillion-pound dispute filed against Tokio Marine Insurance by an English pub and hotel damaged by a fire has been paused until April. Judge David Foxton ordered that all proceedings in SLA Property Co. Ltd.'s case against a local roofing company and an insurance giant be stayed. No further details were disclosed in the Jan. 29 order. SLA — which owns The Stag pub and Breckland Lodge hotel — filed its claim in London’s Commercial Court in January 2019, saying a fire allegedly caused by a repairman from roofing company Breckland Roofing Ltd. led to “significant damage” and resulted in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS