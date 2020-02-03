Latham, Davis Polk Guide Cancer Biotech's $150M IPO Launch

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Oncology-focused biotechnology firm Revolution Medicines Inc. on Monday set a price range for an estimated $150 million initial public offering to fund cancer therapies under development, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Redwood City, California-based Revolution Medicines told regulators it plans to offer 10 million shares at between $14 and $16 apiece, raising $150 million at midpoint. The offering is scheduled to price during the week of Feb. 10, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital, pending the completion of a marketing roadshow in which the deal will be pitched to investors....

