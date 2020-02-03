Trailblazing NY Federal Judge Deborah Batts Dead At 72

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Deborah A. Batts, the nation's first openly LGBTQ federal judge, has died at 72, officials in the Southern District of New York confirmed Monday. Judge Batts, who was overseeing one of the criminal prosecutions of embattled attorney Michael Avenatti, was named to the federal bench in 1994 by President Bill Clinton and assumed senior status in 2012. "Deborah Batts was a trailblazer in every respect: an openly gay African-American woman who became a United States district judge after a distinguished career as a federal prosecutor and law professor,” SDNY Chief Judge Colleen McMahon said in a statement. “She...

