Fenwick-Backed Life Sciences Co. Files For $125M IPO

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- A Fenwick-represented life sciences company developing gene therapies for diseases of the central nervous system hopes to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering, according to documents filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fenwick & West LLP-led Passage Bio Inc., which focuses on finding treatments for life-threatening gene-based disorders of the central nervous system that have few or no other cures, did not list the number of shares it plans to sell or its proposed price range, details that are normally released after the IPO process moves forward. In September, Philadelphia-based Passage Bio announced it closed on a...

