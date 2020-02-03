Blue Cross Of North Carolina Can't Escape Health Plan Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge refused Monday to let Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina off the hook in a suit alleging the insurer harmed Technibilt’s health plan by failing to pay medical claims quickly enough, finding that the shopping cart maker sufficiently alleged ERISA violations. U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell in his order denied Blue Cross’ bid to toss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from Technibilt Ltd. and the Technibilt Group Insurance Plan and was unpersuaded by the insurer’s assertion that the plan should be removed as a plaintiff for lack of standing. It wasn’t...

