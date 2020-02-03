Fla. Court Says Law Doesn't Bar Automated Alcohol Sales

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court reversed a state agency’s rejection of an application to set up automated beer and wine dispensing machines in residential mini-marts, ruling that state laws do not prohibit these sales. Florida’s First District Court of Appeal said Friday that nothing in the statutes cited by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation explicitly bars the sale of alcoholic beverages through automated dispensing machines. The ruling is a win for La Galere Markets Inc., which was told by the DBPR that its proposal to sell beer and wine in automated machines violated Florida’s Beverage Law. The DBPR cited the...

