Cura Partners Closes Tie-Up With Curaleaf After Oregon Fine

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- Massachusetts-based cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings Inc. closed its deal to buy West Coast purveyor Cura Partners Inc. on Saturday, days after Cura Partners agreed to pay Oregon regulators $110,000 for ingredient-labeling misdeeds. The deal, announced in May, adds a major West Coast cannabis company and its well-known Select cannabis and CBD brand to Curaleaf's arsenal, and Curaleaf on Monday called it "transformational." "Our entire organization is focused on accelerating our growth as a combined company with two of the fastest-growing cannabis brands in the country," Curaleaf CEO Joseph Lusardi said in a statement. Curaleaf brings retail expertise and vertical integration — its...

