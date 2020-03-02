15 Minutes With Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 1:51 PM EST) -- One of Brian Brooks' missions as the chief legal officer at digital currency exchange Coinbase is to break the status quo by showing people that cryptocurrency is similar to the development of other innovations, including the telephone and the internet. Brian Brooks Currently: Chief legal officer, Coinbase Previously: Executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, Fannie Mae Law school: University of Chicago Law School "There's an inherent, human bias in favor of the present," he said in a recent interview with Law360. "Long, long ago, people didn't want telephones because the telegraph and the Pony Express were well known and the telephone made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS