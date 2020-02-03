Pa. Court Can't Ban Medical Pot For Probationers, ACLU Says

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 10:41 PM EST) -- A group of Pennsylvania residents told the state's supreme court that a county court's blanket policy banning people on probation from using medical marijuana violates the state's medical marijuana law. In an opening brief filed Jan. 29, a proposed class of medical marijuana patients on court supervision by the 52nd Judicial District in Lebanon County told the court the policy has forced them to choose between pain and seizures or jail. The policy runs contrary to Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Act, which protects the rights of people who are prescribed medical marijuana and prohibits their arrest or prosecution for using it, the...

