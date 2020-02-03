Ex-Hershey Exec Denies 'Vindictive' Trade Secret Theft Claims

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- A former executive for the Hershey Co. blasted the chocolate maker’s allegations that he stole trade secrets when he jumped ship for snack bar maker Kind, calling Hershey’s claims “false” and “vindictive” in a Pennsylvania federal court filing. In a Friday filing, Doug Behrens slammed Hershey’s lawsuit against him as a “smear,” saying he had submitted to an “exhaustive and highly intrusive examination of his personal electronic devices and files” that showed he hadn’t improperly handled any confidential information. But Behrens said in the filing that the candy company came after him anyway, in part to punish him for leaving his...

