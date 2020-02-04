How Tech, Communications Cos. Should Prepare For Brexit

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- The U.K. exited the European Union on Jan. 31. As a result of the transition period in the Withdrawal Agreement, EU law will continue to apply in and in relation to the U.K. until the end of the transition period, which is scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2020. After the end of the transition period, the EU treaties, EU free movement rights and the general principles of EU law (such as the single market and the customs union) will cease to apply in the U.K. Prior EU regulations will continue to apply in U.K. law until they are modified or...

