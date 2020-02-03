6th Circ. Reboots Horse Farm's Legal Malpractice Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 11:23 PM EST) -- A Kentucky horse farm saddled with hefty court costs over a failed stallion auction can proceed with legal malpractice claims against its former attorney, a Sixth Circuit panel ruled Monday in an opinion that also affirmed the dismissal of Zurich American Insurance Co. from the case. The panel ruled in an unpublished opinion that Everest Stables Inc. could make the case that William Rambicure’s advice to fix the auction price of a horse landed the stable in a losing lawsuit with Crestwood Farm Bloodstock, whom it had hired to sell its horses. The opinion reversed part of a lower court’s order...

