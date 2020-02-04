11th Circ. Says Ala. Can't Escape Voting Rights Act Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- States cannot hide behind their purported immunity to lawsuits to duck allegations that they violate the Voting Rights Act, the Eleventh Circuit has ruled in a case alleging Alabama's practice of electing appellate judges at large unfairly discriminates against black voters. Congress repealed the so-called sovereign immunity of states to lawsuits by private parties when it approved the Voting Rights Act, a three-judge panel held 2-1 Monday, in a win for the Alabama conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. While the U.S. Supreme Court has interpreted the 11th Amendment as prohibiting the filing of lawsuits by...

