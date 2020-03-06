Legal Industry Jobs Hit New High-Water Mark Since Recession

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- Employment in the legal industry ticked upward again in February, surpassing the 10-year high seen in January, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Friday. The seasonally adjusted numbers for legal sector jobs showed modest growth of about 1,600 jobs in February, rising to 1,162,600 total from a revised estimate of 1,161,000 jobs in January, an increase of about 0.14%. The number represents a slower rate of growth than was seen in January, when the industry added 4,700 jobs, but does bring the jobs numbers even closer to finally regaining the last of the ground lost during the Great Recession....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS