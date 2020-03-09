NY Should Reject Bill That Would Permanently Ban Fracking

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- In December 2019, New York State Sen. Jen Metzger introduced S.B. S6906, and explained that the bill is intended to promote a shift toward a clean energy economy that does not depend upon fossil fuels. The legislation focuses on codifying New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2014 executive order offering residents legal protection from hydraulic fracturing activities. The proposed bill prohibits high-volume hydraulic fracturing, which the bill defines as “the stimulation of a well using 300,000 or more gallons of water as the base fluid for hydraulic fracturing for all stages in a well completion, regardless of whether the well is vertical or...

