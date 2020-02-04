Las Vegas Men Cop To Illegal US-China Money Transfer Ploy

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- The owners of a pair of underground businesses that transferred money between the U.S. and China pled guilty to operating unlicensed money-transmitting businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, which said the guilty pleas are the first in the country for this “growing form of unlawful underground financial institution.” Bing Han, 44, and Lei Zhang, 40, pled guilty as part of plea agreements entered in California federal court Monday. According to federal prosecutors, Han and Zhang, who both live in Las Vegas, would collect U.S. cash from various third parties and then deliver that cash to a customer. Typically, a...

