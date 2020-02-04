Justices Told Clean Water Act Permits Put Small Mines At Risk

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- A coalition of mining interests asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Oregon high court's holding that suction dredge mining must follow the demanding Clean Water Act permitting process, arguing those regulations threaten the viability of small-scale mining. The American Mining Rights Association, two pro-mining western counties and other industry-aligned organizations told the court in an amicus brief Monday that applying rigorous CWA regulations to suction dredge mining could eliminate part of the heritage of the West — the small-scale mining entrepreneur hoping to make some extra money. The industry groups focused on small-scale mining filed an amicus brief supporting...

