Calif. Lawmaker Says State Should Take Over Bankrupt PG&E

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 11:31 PM EST) -- A California state senator introduced legislation Monday that would give the state the green light to take over bankrupt Pacific Gas and Electric Co., slamming the country's largest utility as "a failed company" and saying such legislation "is long overdue." Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, unveiled S.B. 917 at a press conference. The legislation calls for a state power authority, with leadership appointed by the governor, to oversee the process of purchasing PG&E. The new publicly owned utility — which would be subject to open records and meetings laws — would be called the Northern California Energy Utility District,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS