Ex-Barclays Finance Chief Key To Qatar Scheme, SFO Says

Law360, London (February 4, 2020, 7:30 PM GMT) -- Barclays' former finance director was at the center of a scheme to pay Qatar extra fees for investing in the bank during the financial crisis by “any means necessary,” prosecutors told a London jury Tuesday at the fraud trial of three former Barclays executives. Serious Fraud Office prosecutors allege that three former Barclays bankers conspired with Chris Lucas to secretly pay Qatari investors an extra £322 million ($420 million) commission for investing in the bank during two emergency capital-raising rounds as it battled to avoid being nationalized in 2008. Lucas is alleged to have taken direct responsibility for false representations in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS