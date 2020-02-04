Ex-Soccer Pro Can Sue Spanish Insurer In UK Over Injuries

Law360, London (February 4, 2020, 4:55 PM GMT) -- A London court gave a former professional soccer player the go-ahead Tuesday to sue a Spanish insurer in the U.K. for €10 million ($11 million) following an accident at an Ibiza nightclub that left him in need of round-the-clock support. High Court Judge Geraldine Andrews said it didn't matter that Jonathan Hutchinson suffered the devastating injury in Spain, since the rules on where a claimant can sue extend across European borders. Hutchinson, a British national who played in the U.K.'s top flight soccer league, was left paralyzed in all four limbs after he was found floating in the pool of an...

