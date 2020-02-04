Ex-Freshfield Atty's Sexual Misconduct A 'One-Off,' Panel Says

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:25 PM EST) -- Sexual misconduct by a former Freshfields partner in London with a junior lawyer was a “one-off” that didn’t justify his disbarment or suspension, according to a disciplinary decision made public Tuesday. In a detailed decision explaining its rationale, the U.K.’s attorney conduct tribunal said restructuring lawyer Ryan Beckwith had caused “significant” harm to the woman and tarnished the reputation of the firm and his profession. But the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal also concluded that his behavior was “spontaneous,” heavily influenced by his inebriated condition, and unlikely to recur. The tribunal also noted that prosecutors didn’t argue that Beckwith had deliberately plied the...

