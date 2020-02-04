Legal Industry Common Language Makes Its Debut

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 2:01 PM EST) -- An alliance of BigLaw firms and big name corporate legal departments has completed its three-year quest to create a shared language for describing legal matters, aimed at streamlining the process of buying and selling legal services, according to a Tuesday announcement. The Standards Advancement for the Legal Industry Alliance — which is made up of members like Greenberg Traurig LLP, Shearman & Sterling LLP, GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Humana Inc. — announced that it has completed its final revision of the Legal Matter Specification Standard, or LMSS 1.0, which is essentially a guidebook that provides a common language for describing legal matters. The set of...

