Battery Sellers Say Bad Atty Tanked Exploding Vape Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 12:40 PM EST) -- The owners of a Utah-based online battery store are suing their insurance company and the law firm it hired to defend them in a suit over a vaping device that exploded, saying the firm assigned an inexperienced attorney who rejected a $200,000 settlement before losing a $2 million verdict in court. In a suit removed to Utah federal court on Monday, the store owners, a husband and wife identified as R.M. and E.M., with the shop only identified as John Doe LLC, allege that Scottsdale Insurance Co., doing business as Nationwide, hired an attorney from Dennis Jackson Martin & Fontela PA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS