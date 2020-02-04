Pa. Mortgage Biz Says Exec Helped Rival Poach Fla. Staff

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh-based mortgage company said a competitor poached almost its entire Florida office, with assistance from a pair of high-ranking employees who allegedly quit and then turned over trade secrets to the rival, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Florida federal court. Patriot Lending Services Inc. said that the same day its regional manager, Andrew Kyle Tuttle, and its head underwriter, Dale Hinrichsen, gave notice that they were quitting, they let representatives of Amerifirst Financial Corp. come into Patriot's Spring Hill, Florida, office and claim to approximately 35 employees that Amerifirst was going to be taking over the office and...

