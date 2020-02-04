Paul Weiss, Faegre Drinker Steer $200M EcoATM Stake Sale

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 1:04 PM EST) -- Smartphone recycling company ecoATM said Tuesday that a Cowen division will purchase a $200 million stake in the startup from funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management in a deal steered by Paul Weiss and Faegre Drinker. California-based ecoATM LLC said the investment will give Cowen Sustainable Advisors, a Cowen Inc. division, a “significant” minority stake in the business. EcoATM offers cash in exchange for used smartphones, then resells the refurbished phones in wholesale transactions and directly to consumers on its Gazelle marketplace, its website says. “By giving the consumer a fast, efficient and trusted means to recycle smartphones for cash, ecoATM...

