Compliance Chiefs Feeling The Squeeze As Budgets Stagnate

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- Investment in compliance teams has slackened at major firms worldwide, but emerging regulatory challenges, new technologies and an expected surge in major corruption investigations are keeping in-house legal teams up at night, according to new survey data from a top international law firm. Only 41% of 700 chief compliance officers and heads of legal interviewed by Hogan Lovells for a report published Tuesday said their departments’ budgets had grown over the past three years, compared with nearly 90% in 2016. At the same time, compliance chiefs fear firms are expanding into high-risk markets with anti-bribery and corruption programs that may not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS