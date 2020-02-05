Brexit Vote Opens Door For Steady Uptick In UK M&A Activity

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 1:46 PM EST) -- The formalization of Brexit will likely spur U.K. mergers and acquisitions activity, but attorneys shouldn’t expect a flood of transactions just yet because there are still many details to be hammered out during the transition period. Britain formally left the European Union on Jan. 31, after lawmakers voted to ratify an agreement allowing for the withdrawal. The vote, which saw lawmakers vote 621 in favor and 49 against, with 13 abstentions, jump-started an 11-month time period during which London will be bound to EU laws and its regulatory framework as negotiators work out a new trade deal. Although there are still...

