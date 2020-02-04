Danish Police Seize London Mansion Over $1.9B Fraud Probe

Law360, London (February 4, 2020, 6:04 PM GMT) -- Danish prosecutors have seized a property in London worth £15 million ($19.5 million) belonging to a British businessman accused of being the “primary individual” behind a multibillion-dollar tax fraud, a spokesman for the former hedge fund manager confirmed Tuesday. The central London property belongs to Sanjay Shah, a defendant in Denmark’s English lawsuit that accuses more than 70 companies and individuals of taking part in a $1.9 billion tax fraud against the Danish government. Danish prosecutors said Monday they had seized a home in central London owned by a suspect — who has not been identified — in a tax fraud....

