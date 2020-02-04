Judge Rips 'Gruesome Logic' Of Migrant Deterrence By Death

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge criticized the government for relying on the prospect of death in a desert to deter migrants crossing the Southern border, calling the strategy “gruesome” and ordering the acquittal of four volunteers who provided food and water. U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez shot down the government’s argument that the volunteers with a humanitarian aid organization encouraged illegal smuggling after they entered the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge without a permit to provide aid to migrants in an area where people have died of dehydration and exposure. In overturning the convictions, Judge Marquez noted that more than 30 sets...

