Hospital Owners Win Bid To Sink ER 'Cover Charges' Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday dismissed proposed class claims against HCA Healthcare-affiliated hospitals over allegedly deceptive, undisclosed “cover charges” for emergency room patients after finding that two of the three lead plaintiffs don’t have standing to pursue the claims. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman said plaintiffs Nathan Haviland and Timothy Shaw never paid the cover charges for their hospital visits, so they were not injured by the hospital’s actions and have no standing to pursue the claims. The third plaintiff, Kevin Oleary, was billed for a portion of the facility fee, so he could have standing to pursue claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS