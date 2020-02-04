US Will Target Undervalued Currency In Duty Probes

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 1:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce finalized a rule late Monday that will allow for new duties against imports from countries that are undervaluing their domestic currency, as the Trump administration continues to beef up its trade enforcement efforts. Following up on a proposal from May, Commerce firmed up its rules to consider undervalued currency in a foreign country an unfair subsidy that may be remedied with countervailing duties. The rule provides a lift for American companies that have complained about the trade ramifications of currency manipulation in nations like Japan and China for years. "This currency rule is an important step...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS