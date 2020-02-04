Rod Rosenstein On Working For BigLaw In 6-Minute Spans

Law360, New York (February 4, 2020, 2:29 PM EST) -- Ex-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Tuesday that the biggest personal hurdles in moving from the Department of Justice to King & Spalding have been the things BigLaw lawyers have long taken for granted: billing in six-minute increments and videoconferencing. During the keynote "fireside chat" at ALM's Legalweek Conference taking place in New York City, Rosenstein said one of the biggest challenges he has encountered since joining the firm last month has been adapting to billing time in six-minute increments. "I'm just kind of getting used to that," he said. "That's been an adjustment for me." During the 45-minute conversation, Rosenstein also...

