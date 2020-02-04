Ex-Crypto Firm Must Pay Damages It Said Were 'Nonsensical'

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- A defunct cryptocurrency company accused of holding a fraudulent initial coin offering remains on the hook for nearly $3 million after a Florida federal judge on Monday declined to reconsider the damages sum the company must pay. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. said in his Feb. 3 order that Centra Tech Inc. had failed to convince him to recalculate the money it owes to its allegedly defrauded investors after Judge Scola granted the investors' motion for default judgment against Centra Tech on Dec. 13. In his Monday order, the judge said that he was unconvinced by the company's claim...

