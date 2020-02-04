Australian Trader Gets Time Served For Spoofing Merc Market

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:38 PM EST) -- An Australian commodities trader who admitted to spoofing the Chicago Mercantile Exchange with thousands of fraudulent orders was sentenced to time served in Illinois federal court Tuesday. During a sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge John Tharp said 32-year-old trader Jiongsheng “Jim” Zhao’s four-year spoofing scheme was the kind of crime that undermines public confidence in the financial market’s integrity. But Zhao, who initially tried misleading CME investigators, eventually offered cooperation that helped the government pursue and resolve a spoofing case against his employer, Propex Derivatives Pty. Ltd. Judge Tharp said Zhao's cooperation was the biggest factor playing in his favor....

