Both Sides Claim Win After Inconclusive Med Mal Venue Study

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- Both trial lawyers and the defense bar are drawing ammunition for their fight over proposed changes to Pennsylvania forum-shopping rules from a recent legislative report that failed to draw any hard conclusions on whether easing venue restrictions in medical malpractice cases could impact health care and insurance markets in the state. The highly anticipated report from the state’s Legislative Budget and Finance Committee found that, even though the change could roil markets for malpractice insurance in the short term, there was little data to suggest that jettisoning venue restrictions that have been on the books since 2003 would lead to an exodus...

