Fed. Circ. Mulls Reviving Fight Over Opioid Blocker Patent

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- At least one Federal Circuit judge seemed wary Tuesday of the logic a lower court used to reject a suit from Mylan Pharmaceuticals that claimed a rival's patent for an opioid blocker was invalid due to obviousness. U.S. Circuit Judge Alan D. Lourie noted that the district court definitely flubbed when it said that a compound in the blocker contained an infinite number of pH ranges on the scale between three and four, the amount specified in the patent claim. When considering the acidity measurements in single-digit decimals, there would only be 10 options between three and four, and even if...

