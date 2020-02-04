Ex-Ill. State Rep. Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery

Law360, Chicago (February 4, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- A former Illinois state representative pled not guilty Tuesday to charges alleging he offered bribes to buy a state senator's support of sweepstakes-related legislation. But Luis Arroyo also waived indictment by a grand jury during his arraignment hearing. Prosecutors first filed a complaint against the Chicago Democrat in October, then filed a criminal information in January, signaling Arroyo may plead guilty in the future. Prosecutors say Arroyo engaged in a scheme to buy the support of an unnamed colleague in the Illinois Senate for roughly $2,500 a month. Unbeknownst to Arroyo, his colleague had been cooperating with the government since 2016,...

