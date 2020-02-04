Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ovintiv Unit Reaches $31.5M Deal In Royalty Interest Case

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- An Ovintiv Inc. entity agreed to a deal worth $31.5 million to settle claims with thousands of mineral owners and end a class action suit that alleged the oil and gas company failed to pay interest on late royalty payments, the class told an Oklahoma federal court.  

The settlement would provide the royalty owners with a $19.5 million cash payout from Ovintiv company Newfield Exploration Mid-Continent Inc. Ovintiv was previously known as Encana. 

Additionally, the deal would change how Newfield Exploration handles interest payments going forward — a move that would produce future benefits of roughly $12 million at present value. 

The settlement would provide the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies