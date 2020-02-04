Ovintiv Unit Reaches $31.5M Deal In Royalty Interest Case

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- An Ovintiv Inc. entity agreed to a deal worth $31.5 million to settle claims with thousands of mineral owners and end a class action suit that alleged the oil and gas company failed to pay interest on late royalty payments, the class told an Oklahoma federal court. The settlement would provide the royalty owners with a $19.5 million cash payout from Ovintiv company Newfield Exploration Mid-Continent Inc. Ovintiv was previously known as Encana. Additionally, the deal would change how Newfield Exploration handles interest payments going forward — a move that would produce future benefits of roughly $12 million at present value. The settlement would provide the...

