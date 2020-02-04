Laid-Off Lucky's Market Workers File WARN Suit In Ch. 11

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- A group of ex-employees of Lucky's Market have told the Delaware bankruptcy court that the organic food store chain violated federal law by giving them insufficient warning before it closed most of its locations. In a class action adversary complaint filed Monday, the employees claimed Lucky’s laid off about 1,000 full-time workers without giving the 60-day notice required for mass layoffs by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. Lucky's Market hit Chapter 11 in late January, saying it had been done in by rapid expansion in a highly competitive market. It said it planned to sell up to 18 of...

